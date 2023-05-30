Fiesta Tuesday with Amber Fults

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming to the patio for Taco Tuesday. The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others.

Don’t miss a great performance by Amber or $2.50 tacos (until 7PM), $6 jumbo shrimp cocktail, $5 1885 ritas and $15 margarita pitchers. We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
