Fresh Out the Shoebox Open Mic Session

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Fresh Out the Shoebox Open Mic Session

Free and open to readers, writers, and listeners of poetry of all ages.

Located on the 5th floor of the Edney building.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
4235040361
