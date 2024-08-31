Grand Market

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

🛍️ Get ready for a day of fun and festivities at ‘The Grand Market’! ☀️ Immerse yourself in live music, sip on refreshing drinks, and explore a marketplace filled with diverse vendors – from local artists and craftspeople to farmers offering fresh delights, and more! 🌈🍹 Embrace the summer vibes with a theme that spans everything from hiking and cookouts to fruit, travel, flowers, and beach aesthetics. 🎨 Join us on August 31st at Coolidge Park from 10 am-7 pm for a celebration of creativity and community!

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
