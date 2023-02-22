green|spaces Green Drinks

Pratt Homes 1734 Dayton Blvd., Tennessee 37402

Join us for our February Green Drinks hosted by Pratt Home Builders! Event will be held on February 22nd from 5-7 PM. RSVP here: https://bit.ly/3KdpIif

Pratt Homes 1734 Dayton Blvd., Tennessee 37402
Food & Drink
