× Expand Courtesy of green|spaces green|spaces Lunch & Learn

An overview of the 8 Principles of a Healthy Home as well as the Green & Healthy Homes Model that comprehensively integrates Healthy Homes practices, lead hazard control, and energy efficiency/weatherization upgrades. This comprehensive approach to healthy homes includes understanding the root causes and health & safety impacts of home-based environmental hazards to how to properly address such hazards.

Free for member, $15 for non-members. Lunch provided.

RSVP here! https://bit.ly/FebLL23