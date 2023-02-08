green|spaces Lunch & Learn

to

green|spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

An overview of the 8 Principles of a Healthy Home as well as the Green & Healthy Homes Model that comprehensively integrates Healthy Homes practices, lead hazard control, and energy efficiency/weatherization upgrades. This comprehensive approach to healthy homes includes understanding the root causes and health & safety impacts of home-based environmental hazards to how to properly address such hazards.

Free for member, $15 for non-members. Lunch provided.

RSVP here! https://bit.ly/FebLL23

Info

green|spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - green|spaces Lunch & Learn - 2023-02-08 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - green|spaces Lunch & Learn - 2023-02-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - green|spaces Lunch & Learn - 2023-02-08 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - green|spaces Lunch & Learn - 2023-02-08 12:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

January 30, 2023

Tuesday

January 31, 2023

Wednesday

February 1, 2023

Thursday

February 2, 2023

Friday

February 3, 2023

Saturday

February 4, 2023

Sunday

February 5, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours