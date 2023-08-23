Greg Koch ft. The Koch Marshall Trio

× Expand Mars Michael Greg Koch & The Koch Marshall Trio at Songbirds on 8/23

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $17

General Admission Day of Show: $20

Milwaukee native Greg Koch has forged a successful career as “a guitar player’s guitarist.” He is not only a fiercely creative player with a whole trick bag of impressive techniques, ranging from Albert Lee chicken-pickin’ to Albert King string-bending to all-out Hendrixian abandon, he is also is a clinician for Fishman Transducers and his wildly popular “guitar test drive” videos (4,000 to date) for Wildwood Guitars of Louisville, Colorado have generated 50 million views. Koch also has a signature axe which was released in 2019 by Reverend Guitars, named the Greg Koch Signature Gristlemaster. The guitar colors were given somewhat humorous names like: Kochwork Orange, and Blucifer. He is also a best-selling method book author and video instructor for music publisher Hal Leonard and a contributing columnist for a variety of guitar magazines including Guitar Player. Guitar great Steve Vai, who released Koch’s 2001 album The Grip on his own Favored Nations label, heaped praise on his fellow guitarist: “Greg Koch is one of those rare guitarists that can blend various styles with a light-hearted approach and a tremendous amount of technique. Hearing him play is inspiring to a guitar player to try to achieve greatness on the instrument.”

The Koch Marshall Trio also features Dylan Koch on the drums, and Toby Lee Marshall on a B3 organ. The Koch Marshall Trio takes things up a notch on their genre-hopping new album, From The Up’Nuh. This first release on Koch Marshall Productions showcases Marshall’s incendiary organ playing alongside the fiendish fretboard work of Wauwatosa-based guitar master Greg Koch, and the power-pocket playing of his drummer son Dylan.