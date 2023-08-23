Greg Koch ft. The Koch Marshall Trio

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $17

General Admission Day of Show: $20

Milwaukee native Greg Koch has forged a successful career as “a guitar player’s guitarist.” He is not only a fiercely creative player with a whole trick bag of impressive techniques, ranging from Albert Lee chicken-pickin’ to Albert King string-bending to all-out Hendrixian abandon, he is also is a clinician for Fishman Transducers and his wildly popular “guitar test drive” videos (4,000 to date) for Wildwood Guitars of Louisville, Colorado have generated 50 million views. Koch also has a signature axe which was released in 2019 by Reverend Guitars, named the Greg Koch Signature Gristlemaster. The guitar colors were given somewhat humorous names like: Kochwork Orange, and Blucifer. He is also a best-selling method book author and video instructor for music publisher Hal Leonard and a contributing columnist for a variety of guitar magazines including Guitar Player. Guitar great Steve Vai, who released Koch’s 2001 album The Grip on his own Favored Nations label, heaped praise on his fellow guitarist: “Greg Koch is one of those rare guitarists that can blend various styles with a light-hearted approach and a tremendous amount of technique. Hearing him play is inspiring to a guitar player to try to achieve greatness on the instrument.”

The Koch Marshall Trio also features Dylan Koch on the drums, and Toby Lee Marshall on a B3 organ. The Koch Marshall Trio takes things up a notch on their genre-hopping new album, From The Up’Nuh. This first release on Koch Marshall Productions showcases Marshall’s incendiary organ playing alongside the fiendish fretboard work of Wauwatosa-based guitar master Greg Koch, and the power-pocket playing of his drummer son Dylan.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Greg Koch ft. The Koch Marshall Trio - 2023-08-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Greg Koch ft. The Koch Marshall Trio - 2023-08-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Greg Koch ft. The Koch Marshall Trio - 2023-08-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Greg Koch ft. The Koch Marshall Trio - 2023-08-23 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 4, 2023

Wednesday

April 5, 2023

Thursday

April 6, 2023

Friday

April 7, 2023

Saturday

April 8, 2023

Sunday

April 9, 2023

Monday

April 10, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours