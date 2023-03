× Expand Wanderlinger Wanderlinger

Music: Dj Mystery Box

Host: Sush Shanta

$15 at Door

There won’t be any colors at the venue , feel free to come in white and enjoy a NEON experience

$10 Presale -

21+

https://theticketing.co/e/desidisco

Holi ( /ˈhoʊliː/) is an ancient Hindu tradition and also one of the most popular festivals in Hinduism. It celebrates the eternal and divine love of god Radha Krishna.

We are going to party BOLLYWOOD STYLE!