Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a Horn Ensemble Concert, under the direction of Gordon James, on Monday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. Repertoire will include arrangements by Bach, Gounod, and Henry Mancini, in addition to modern pieces and timeless classics. This event is free and open to the community. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.