Hot as HE!L

to

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

🔥 Spice up your summer at Coolidge Park's "Hot as HE!L" Art and Farmers Market on July 20th, 10 am-7 pm! 🌶️ Explore a sizzling selection of hot and spicy foods – from summer-inspired dishes to fiery twists that'll set your taste buds ablaze! 🔥🌶️ Don't miss our accompaniment table with hot peppers, spices, hot sauces, and more to elevate your culinary creations. Plus, enjoy adult beverages and live music for the perfect fiery ambiance! 🔥🎶 Join us for a day of heat and beats! 🔥🌶️

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Markets
