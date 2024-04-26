The Signal
Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party performs live at The Signal - Concert Hal
Fri Apr 26 2024
9:00 PM (Doors 8:30 PM)
The Signal - Concert Hall
21 Choo Choo AvenueChattanooga, TN 37402
$26.19 - $52.97
Ages 18+
Hot In Herre
Music
HOT IN HERRE: 2000s dance party is your favorite hits of the first decade of the millennium including Missy, Luda, Destiny’s Child, Jay, Gwen, Akon, Britney, 50, The Killers, Maroon 5, Nelly (both of ’em), Rihanna, Outkast, Sean Paul, Shakira, Usher, White Stripes, Avril, T.I., Christina, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Kelis, Keri Hilson, Lil Jon, M.I.A., Drake, Rick Ross, Pharrell, T-Pain, Timbaland, Kelly Clarkson and more. See you there!