Jason Cheny

Born and raised in Taiwan, re-raised in America.

With a cross-cultural perspective, and a goofy personality, Jason points out social absurdities within his family, upbringing, and the society he constantly tries to find his belonging in.

He has also appeared on 'Laughs' on Fox and Hulu, Kevin Hart's LOL Network on SiriusXM, and won a couple stand up comedy contests including The World Series of Comedy main event in Las Vegas.