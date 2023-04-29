Jazz Ensemble Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern's Jazz Ensemble

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music will present its Jazz Ensemble, featuring soprano soloist Rachel Elliott Magee, senior music major, under the direction of Ken Parsons, on Saturday, April 29, at 9 p.m. The evening will feature jazz classics from the 1920s to today with songs by Duke Ellington, Tito Puente, Wayne Shorter, and more. The event is free and open to the public and will be held in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.