JM Stevens

An acclaimed Americana and roots rock/pop singer, songwriter, and producer, Stevens returns three years after his well-received solo debut, Invisible Lines. The new collection, the 10-song Nowhere to Land is an overall mellower, more vulnerable record than its predecessor, though still speckled with some up-tempo rockers. It’s a thoughtful album further set apart by Stevens’ nuanced songcraft, intimate vocals, and organic production. Catch him playing tunes from the new album and more when he rocks the Cherry Street Tavern.