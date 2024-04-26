JM Stevens

to

Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

An acclaimed Americana and roots rock/pop singer, songwriter, and producer, Stevens returns three years after his well-received solo debut, Invisible Lines. The new collection, the 10-song Nowhere to Land is an overall mellower, more vulnerable record than its predecessor, though still speckled with some up-tempo rockers. It’s a thoughtful album further set apart by Stevens’ nuanced songcraft, intimate vocals, and organic production. Catch him playing tunes from the new album and more when he rocks the Cherry Street Tavern.

Info

Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - JM Stevens - 2024-04-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - JM Stevens - 2024-04-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - JM Stevens - 2024-04-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - JM Stevens - 2024-04-26 18:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Dining Out & About Town

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 19, 2024

Wednesday

March 20, 2024

Thursday

March 21, 2024

Friday

March 22, 2024

Saturday

March 23, 2024

Sunday

March 24, 2024

Monday

March 25, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours