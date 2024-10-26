× Expand Karen Morgan/The GEM Theatre Karen Morgan

Comedian Karen Morgan will be performing at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30pm. Karen was born and raised in Athens, Georgia but now calls Maine home. A former trial attorney, she began her professional comedy career as a Finalist on Nickelodeon Television’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America.”

Karen has 2 comedy specials on Dry Bar Comedy: "Rub Some Dirt On It" (2023) and "Go Dawgs!" (2020). Her TV appearances include comedy shows like "Gotham Comedy Live" as well as national TV ads for companies like Wal-Mart and Zyrtec. Karen’s clean shows in Performing Arts Centers around the country have made her a favorite among theater audiences.

Tickets are $35-$40; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling 706-625-3132.