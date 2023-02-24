Katie tours all over the US performing for colleges and clubs. Meanwhile, she also hosts a popular weekly podcast called Mostly True Opinions and produces/hosts a monthly show in LA at multiple locations called, The New Sh*t Show.
Katie K
The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
EPB Community Spotlight
Wednesday
-
Business & Career Food & DrinkGreen Drinks
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyDoc McStuffins: The Exhibit
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicRichard Daigle at Puckett's
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyDoc McStuffins: The Exhibit
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyBrickUniverse Chattanooga LEGO® Fan Expo
-
-
Festivals & Fairs This & ThatBrickUniverse Chattanooga LEGO® Fan Expo
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyDoc McStuffins: The Exhibit
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMovement Sessions - Boiler Style
-
-
Health & Wellness Outdoor SportsLearn to Outdoor Rock Climb with Chattanooga Guided Adventures
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyDoc McStuffins: The Exhibit
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkLisa Reeves
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyDoc McStuffins: The Exhibit
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkThe ChattaChocolate Warmer
-
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-