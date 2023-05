× Expand Lagerfest Lagerfest

We're taking our tapwall over with nice, crispy lagers! Try small batch recipes, rarities, collabs and guest taps from Cherry Street, Oddstory, Hutton & Smith, Chattanooga Brewing, Monkey Town, and Empyreal Brewing. 2pm-6pm. Free to attend.

This is a one of a kind mini-fest featuring all your local favorites with no cover charge and no hassles!