Latin Night!

107 Entertainment 2255 Center St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

G2G Salsa and 107 Entertainment have partnered to bring you Latin Night! Guest DJ Bori from Memphis will be playing the hottest Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia and Reggaeton. Last month we had 148 people attend, so reserve your table now!! Our events focus on dancing! Grab a drink at the bar and enjoy the night with your friends and family! Come check out the best dance floor in Chattanooga.

**Table Reservations Available**

$10 Entry | 21+ | Free ParkingGreat Food & Drinks | Pool | Darts

Info

Theater & Dance
954-663-8521
