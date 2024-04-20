Margaret Park Watercolor Demonstration "Works on Walls"

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

In-Town Gallery presents a watercolor demonstration,“Works on Walls”, by Chattanooga artist Margaret Park, Saturday, April 20th. Come sip mimosas and watch Margaret demonstrate her expressive technique. Margaret will do two demo sessions, 11-1 and 2-5 with a break for lunch 1-2.

“There is something magical about watercolor,” Park says. “The transparency of the paint allows the color to really glow, and I love the way it flows and combines. The way I approach watercolor allows me to access my subconscious more easily than with any other medium, which leads to painting that is spontaneous and expressive.”

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!

Art & Exhibitions
423-267-9214
