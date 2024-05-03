× Expand The Signal Mustache The Band performs live at The Signal - Concert Hal

Fri May 3 2024

8:00 PM (Doors 6:30 PM)

The Signal - Concert Hall

21 Choo Choo AvenueChattanooga, TN 37402

$22.59 - $52.97

Ages 18+

Mustache The Band

Classic Country

Mustache The Band is the 90s Country Party Band that’ll grow on you. Mustache delivers a powerful performance of all of your favorite country hits from the 1990’s. With well over 125 songs under their buckles, you are guaranteed to have a non-stop party on your hands.

Mustache The Band will take you on a journey back into the 90s...when sleeveless tanks, high-tops, cowboy boots, two-paneled button downs, and mustaches ruled country music. In order to set the tone at every show, fans are provided with their very own mustaches to enjoy.

If the crowd is ready to get down on the farm, Mustache The Band will take them there.