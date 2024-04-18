PSC presents Colby McLemore for April meeting

× Expand Photographic Society of Chattanooga PSC Logo Pano

Thursday, April 18, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Colby McLemore. Mr. McLemore is the owner and visual storyteller of Colby’s Photo & Videos. He is a full-time professional whose work revolves around advertising photography and videography for businesses as well as for individuals. Colby has earned his Master’s, Craftsman, CPP and Certified Drone Photographer designations. He has also won many prestigious awards. Mr. McLemore’s presentation will be, “Pocket Pixels: Harnessing Your Cell Phone Camera’s Potential”. To learn more about Colby and to see examples of his work, visit his website www.colbysphotosvideos.com. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

Join Boot Camp at 6:00 p.m. Maury Griffith will be discussing, “Pixel Dimensions, Resolution, Aspect Ratios and Image and Print Sizing”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Lin Blackwell-Prabish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.