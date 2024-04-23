Social Security Educational Workshop

to

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

Retirement Income Solutions is hosting a Social Security Workshop for upcoming or recent retirees. This educational event will be hosted at the Chestnut Hall at The Commons in Collegedale on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm.

Learn strategies to help maximize your Social Security benefits and minimize taxes. Social Security is the first or second largest source of income for most retirees. Make sure you get the facts before you file!

New laws and proposed changes to Social Security for 2024 and beyond have the potential to impact your benefits and quality of life during retirement. By keeping yourself informed, you can help ensure you make the best decisions for your financial future.

At this educational workshop, we will discuss:

-What strategies are still available to me?

-When should I start receiving my benefits?

-How will this decision affect my spousal benefits?

-Survivor benefits for widowed & divorced spouses?

-Single, married, divorced or widowed, learn ways to help maximize your lifetime Social Security benefits.

Claiming Social Security at the wrong age may reduce your benefit by up to 57%!

Local professional Nathan Cox will be available to answer questions you may have after the workshop.

TO REGISTER: Visit www.yoursvp.com and enter code YUBDAV or call our office at (615) 900-1441

Info

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
Business & Career, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Social Security Educational Workshop - 2024-04-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Social Security Educational Workshop - 2024-04-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Social Security Educational Workshop - 2024-04-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Social Security Educational Workshop - 2024-04-23 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Dining Out & About Town

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

March 21, 2024

Friday

March 22, 2024

Saturday

March 23, 2024

Sunday

March 24, 2024

Monday

March 25, 2024

Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Wednesday

March 27, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours