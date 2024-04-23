Social Security Educational Workshop

× Expand Sound Income Strategies Retirement Income Solutions is hosting an educational Social Security workshop on April 23rd, 2024 at the Chestnut Hall at The Commons.

Retirement Income Solutions is hosting a Social Security Workshop for upcoming or recent retirees. This educational event will be hosted at the Chestnut Hall at The Commons in Collegedale on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm.

Learn strategies to help maximize your Social Security benefits and minimize taxes. Social Security is the first or second largest source of income for most retirees. Make sure you get the facts before you file!

New laws and proposed changes to Social Security for 2024 and beyond have the potential to impact your benefits and quality of life during retirement. By keeping yourself informed, you can help ensure you make the best decisions for your financial future.

At this educational workshop, we will discuss:

-What strategies are still available to me?

-When should I start receiving my benefits?

-How will this decision affect my spousal benefits?

-Survivor benefits for widowed & divorced spouses?

-Single, married, divorced or widowed, learn ways to help maximize your lifetime Social Security benefits.

Claiming Social Security at the wrong age may reduce your benefit by up to 57%!

Local professional Nathan Cox will be available to answer questions you may have after the workshop.

TO REGISTER: Visit www.yoursvp.com and enter code YUBDAV or call our office at (615) 900-1441