Symphony Orchestra Concert at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music presents the Symphony Orchestra, directed by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, featuring Devon Howard, guest organist. The concert will take place on Sunday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The concert’s repertoire will include Symphonie Concertante, op. 81 by Joseph Jongen and Symphony No. 4 in E-flat major, WAB 104 by Anton Bruckner. This free event is also will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

