join us each Thursday evening for live, local music! Gabe Newell will be on our heated, enclosed patio playing everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. We see you for dinner and what’s sure to be a show!
Thursday Night Music with Gabe Newell
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
The Pulse Spotlight
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyA Celebration of Chattanooga's Black Artists
-
Saturday
-
Food & Drink7 Brew Coffee Celebrates 7th Birthday
-
Concerts & Live MusicWanderBeats
-
-
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatGallery at Blackwell Spring Show & Opening Reception
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatGallery at Blackwell Spring Show & Opening Reception
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink OutdoorLive Music on the Patio
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatGallery at Blackwell Spring Show & Opening Reception
-
-
Health & WellnessIntroduction to Chi Gong - IN-PERSON CLASS
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatGallery at Blackwell Spring Show & Opening Reception
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Parties & Clubs This & ThatNorthside Neighborhood House 100th Anniversary Celebratnio
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatGallery at Blackwell Spring Show & Opening Reception
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatGallery at Blackwell Spring Show & Opening Reception
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Education & Learning Kids & FamilyBlack History Month Giveback Day
-