Thursday Night Music with Gabe Newell

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

join us each Thursday evening for live, local music! Gabe Newell will be on our heated, enclosed patio playing everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. We see you for dinner and what’s sure to be a show!

Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
