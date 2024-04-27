Vienna Light Orchestra “Magical Movie Scores"

× Expand VLO MAIN IMAGE - 17 International Touring Group. Tribute to Hans Zimmer, John Williams, & more— 2,000 candle lights.

An immersive tribute to Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Andrew Lloyd Weber and many more. World renowned theatrical orchestra & vocalists, over 2,000 candles under a glowing moon at UTC’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall...makes this LIVE Music Experience one of the city's most immersive and stunning events! This 90-minute show is an easy addition to your Chattanooga dinner plans. Immerse yourself in the captivating melodies of the Vienna Light Orchestra, where timeless classics blend seamlessly with contemporary arrangements. Join us for an enchanting evening of symphonic brilliance that transcends time."

Vienna Light Orchestra has performed its theatrical concerts to capacity crowds around the world. NOW coming to the heart of Chattanooga, Vienna Light Orchestra performs their soul stirring original arrangements of all-time favorites from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Anastasia, ET, Pirates of The Caribbean, Westside Story & More! Join Vienna Light Orchestra for the thrilling, “Magical Movie Scores" LIVE concert experience — a cultural sensation whose concert tours have touched the hearts of all ages.

"Immerse yourself in the captivating melodies of the Vienna Light Orchestra, where timeless classics blend seamlessly with contemporary arrangements. Join us for an enchanting evening of symphonic brilliance that transcends time.” It is quite possible you’ve never experienced sweeping melodies quite like this. Over two thousand flickering candles illuminate the performers while The VIENNA LIGHT ORCHESTRA presents a tribute to "MAGICAL MOVIE SCORES” in Chattanooga, TN!

Programme:

90 minutes jam packed with cinema's most iconic music, beautifully performed live by world class string musicians and vocalists, including music from Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more...

Pirates of the Caribbean - Hans Zimmer

E.T. (John Williams

Adagio for Strings - Samuel Barber (Platoon & over 30 motion pictures)

All I Ask of You — Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber

Once Upon a December — Anastasia, VOCALISTS

Think of Me — Phantom of the Opera (VOCALIST)

Sunrise Sunset - Fiddler on The Roof

O Mio Babbino Caro — Opera Gianni Schicchi VOCALIST

Chim Chim Cheree — Mary Poppins, Richard and Robert B. Sherman

I Dreamed a Dream - Les Miserables, Claude-Michel Schönber

Tonight — West Side Story

The Flower Duet —Lakmé, VOCALISTS

Over the Rainbow — The Wizard of Oz, Harold Arlen

Edelweiss — The Sound of Music, Rodgers and Hammerstein

… and More!

Event Highlights:

World-class musicians and singers

A truly unique and immersive musical experience

A stunning venue

Inspiring theatrics & architecture awash in candlelight (LED)

Runtime: 90 Minutes, an easy addition to your Chattanooga plans!