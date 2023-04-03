Chattanooga Seafood Bash On The River Coming To Coolidge Park April 28-30

An exciting new seafood, music, and arts and crafts festival is coming to Coolidge Park on the banks of the Tennessee River the weekend of April 28-30.

The three-day Bash is free to attend, open to the public and family friendly. Guests will have their choice between a variety of seafood and non-seafood dishes prepared by food vendors from locals and across the southeast and beyond.

Laughing Crab Catering from Maryland features their 24-time award-winning crab cakes, while Wild Caught Seafood from Georgia serves up delicious hot and cold lobster rolls, fish and shrimp tacos, and crab cake poor boys, just to mention a few of their specialties.

Guests will also enjoy handcrafted creations from artisans from around the Southeast and more. There will be a wide variety of high-quality crafts, as all applicants go through a jurying process so only the finest products will be allowed in the show.

There will be an intimate beer and wine garden where patrons of the bar and wine bars can sit, sip, and listen to the live music. A kids area will give the little ones an opportunity for some fun as well. And if that wasn't enough, continuous music will be provided by well-known local and regional musicians and bands.

Get all the details at chattanooga-seafood-bash-on-the-river.com