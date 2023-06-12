G93 Radio Personalities Bring The Heat With A Chicken Wing Battle At Food Truck Friday

Food Truck Friday on June 16 will feature a best chicken wings competition judged by G93 (WMPZ) personalities Chee Chee Brown, Magic, and Jay Holloway.

In addition to the food trucks battling it out in the wings competition, there will be a variety of food vendors on hand for the hungry, lunch-time crowd.

Food Truck Friday is held at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC) from 11 AM to 3 PM at 5704 Marlin Road, adjacent to Eastgate Town Center.

“There’s nothing better than a beautiful late spring day and an intense battle for who has the best chicken wings”, said Pat Rowe, KIC Member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager. “I sure hope people get here early. We’ll have food trucks doing wings, and everything from sliders to burritos to cobbler to cheesecake.”

Food Truck Friday is sponsored by TVFCU and happens every first and third Friday of the month at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC).

The KIC provides shared commercial kitchen and commissary space for aspiring food entrepreneurs. “ Thanks to our partner, TVFCU, we are able to present Food Truck Friday to the public twice a month. Their backing has played a vital role in the success and growth of this endeavor”, said DeJuan S. Jordan, Co-CEO of LAUNCH.

Food Trucks for June 16, 2023 include (Subject to change):

Down Home Bakes

Wing Top Tots

The Bistro

Broken Hearts Cheesecakes

California Smothered Burritos

Chef Chasty Seafood & More

Mo Lemonade

Dad's BBQ Philly Cheese and More

2Moma Food Truck and Catering LLc

Bhamanooga Wings

Peach Cobbler Factory

Nooga Bopcha

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The organization has helped start over 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.