Inaugural Sip ‘N Que Festival Set To Raise Funds For Community Projects

After five years of hosting the successful Brew Skies Beer Festival, the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club has created a new experience for food and beverage lovers.

The inaugural Chattanooga Sip N Que will take place on Saturday July 8 at the First Horizon Pavilion.

The event will feature amateur and professional barbeque chefs competing for the title of best Rib in Chattanooga. Teams can also compete in the people’s choice selection of best side dish. In addition to the wide variety of food to sample, attendees will enjoy craft beer from local and regional breweries, wine samples and a selection of Tennessee whiskey. Along with the great food, live music will be performed by local bands Et Cetera and Over Easy.

Beer vendors include: Big River Grille | Chattanooga Brewing Company | Common John Brewing | Dark Shadow Brewing | Five Wits Brewing | Hutton & Smith | Living Waters Brewing | Mayday Brewing | Monkey Town Brewing | Naked River Brewing | Potter’s Craft Cider | Tennessee Brew Works | Urban South Brewery | Cherry Street Brewing | Gypsy Circus | Barley Mob Homebrewers | M.A.S.H Homebrew Club | Czann's Brewing Company | Gatlinburg Brewing Company | Ponysaurus Brewing Company | The Tap House & Empyreal Brewing Company | Stardust Cellars | Wanderlinger

The event is open to all ages with those under the age of 10 receiving free admission. Ticket options include:

General Admission Only: $10 includes free soft drinks, water and entry into the festival to enjoy the live music. (Day of Price - $15)

Food Sampler Ticket: $25 includes general admission to the event, free soft drinks, water, live music and a sampling ticket for 10 dishes of your choice. (Day of Price - $40)

Beverage Sampler Ticket: $45 includes general admission to the event, free soft drinks, water, live music and a sampler cup to enjoy a variety of beer, wine and Tennessee Whiskey. Must be 21+ to purchase this ticket. (Day of Price - $60)

Beverage & Food Sampler Ticket: $60 includes general admission to the event, free soft drinks, water, live music, sampler cup to enjoy a variety of beer, wine and Tennessee Whiskey and Food Sampler Ticket to sample 10 dishes of your choice. Must be 21+ to purchase this ticket. (Day of Price: $75)

VIP "I Want It All" Ticket: $75 This is the VIP experience where attendees receive early admission (1 hour before general admission), Food Sampler Ticket and Beverage Sampler Ticket. Must be 21+ to purchase this ticket. Only 200 tickets available! (Day of Price: $90)

For those looking to have a full night of fun, the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club has partnered with the Chattanooga Football Club selling tickets to the FC game starting across the street at Finley Stadium at 7:30pm for just $5 more.

More information on how to sign up as a team or for tickets can be found at: chattanoogabreakfastrotary.com/chattanooga-sip-n-que

Sponsors of the Chattanooga Sip N Que are Food City, Professional Sign Services and Play & Park Structures – A Playcore Company. All proceeds from the event benefit the projects of the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club, including an all-inclusive playground at Rivermont Elementary School.