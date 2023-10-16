It’s The Third Friday In October This Week And That Means Food Truck Friday

What is better than lunch outside on a beautiful East Tennessee Fall afternoon? The answer is not much.

This Friday, October 20, is the third Friday of the month and that means it is Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC). Located at 5704 Marlin Road, the KIC is the place to be from 11 AM to 3 PM this Friday for a world tour of cuisine offered by a group of food entrepreneurs bringing their culinary dreams to life.

Pat Rowe, Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager, said “I’m not sure I have many other ways to say this so I’ll just say it. If you’re not coming out to a Food Truck Friday event, especially in October, you’re missing out on great food, fun and fellowship.

“We’ve been so pleased with how Chattanooga has embraced Food Truck Friday”, DeJuan Jordan, Co CEO of LAUNCH, said. LAUNCH Chattanooga is the non profit organization that operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. Jordan added “we wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support of TVFCU. We went to them with an idea, a dream. They helped make Food Truck Friday a reality. It’s a reality that benefits not just hungry customers but also the food truck operators who are clients of the Kitchen Incubator. Events like this are invaluable to helping them grow their brand and grow their business.”

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is located at 5704 Marlin Road adjacent to Eastgate Town Center. Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.

Food Trucks for October 20, 2023 include (subject to change):

The Bistro

Los Tainos

Down Home Bakes

Fud Vybez

Nut’n But Guac

Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese & more

Wing Top Tots

Mo Lemonade

2Moma Food Truck & Catering

Nola Girls Gumbo

Culture-Licious

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC). The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.