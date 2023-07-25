Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches Inaugural Food Truck Festival & Expo

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga will host the inaugural Chattanooga Food Truck Festival & Expo on September 23, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The festival will include a variety of locally owned food trucks, live music, vendors and Kidz Zone for the children.

"We are thrilled to launch the inaugural Chattanooga Food Truck Festival & Expo," said Mark Holland, Director of the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. "This event will celebrate Chattanooga's vibrant food culture and showcase the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our local culinary scene. We expect to have upwards of 40 different food trucks featuring a variety of cuisines and an equal number of vendors for the expo. Everyone is invited to join us for an unforgettable evening filled with mouthwatering food, live music and entertainment, and family-friendly fun!"

While food is the main draw, the Chattanooga Food Truck Festival & Expo will also feature live musical performances by the bands, ATL Dreamvision and Twain D. Productions as well as DJ Cut Creator and Poetry Rhyme N’ Chatt with Marsha “The Poetic Diva” Mills throughout the evening.

The festival will also showcase a market with a variety of vendors, most of which are LAUNCHepreneurs (graduates of the LAUNCH program), offering a one of a kind shopping experience. From handmade crafts and artisanal goods to local produce and specialty products. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover and support local businesses while exploring the marketplace.

“This is not just an opportunity to celebrate food and our food truck vendors but also celebrate the diverse cultures and communities of Chattanooga”, said DeJuan Jordan, Co-CEO of LAUNCH. “Foodwise, we’ll have everything from gourmet burgers to artisanal pizza to street tacos to wings to jerk chicken and indulgent desserts'', Jordan said.“Anyone that comes out can take a tour of the KIC and see the shared commercial kitchen space and pantry that allows these food entrepreneurs to test their concepts and prepare for entering the highly competitive food sector without the high investment of opening their own kitchen”, Jordan added.

KIC is an innovative facility that provides a fully equipped commercial grade kitchen for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs. The shared space and the KIC staff provides them with the resources and guidance necessary to turn their food business dreams into a reality.

The Chattanooga Food Truck Festival & Expo is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road, located adjacent to the Eastgate Town Center. Admission is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the participating food trucks. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for comfortable seating.

For more information and updates about the festival, please visit ChattanoogaFoodTruckFestival on Facebook.