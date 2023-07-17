More Great Food Coming With Food Truck Friday At Eastgate Town Center

It has quickly become Chattanooga’s favorite Friday outdoor lunch venue with nearly 20 different cuisines to sample. Food Truck Friday is back at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga on Friday July 21.

From 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. in the area around the KIC, adjacent to Eastgate Town Center, it transforms into a smorgasbord of culinary choices.

“Food Truck Fridays have been a great boost to hungry workers in the Eastgate area but also to our food entrepreneurs enrolled in the Kitchen Incubator’s program. The ability for these business owners to prove their concept to an audience of lunch patrons in one convenient location is part of the learning process of launching a business,” said DeJuan Jordan, Co-CEO of LAUNCH.

“Where else can someone grab a quick lunch and have 20 different restaurants to choose from,” asked Pat Rowe, KIC Member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager. “If you have not yet been to a Food Truck Friday, I suggest you give it a try. Once you do, you’ll be back” Rowe said.

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is located at 5704 Marlin Road adjacent to Eastgate Town Center. Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.

Food Trucks for July 21, 2023 include (Subject to change):

Mac’s Subs and Fries

Los Tainos

Nola Girls Gumbo

Parks Chicken

Wing Top Tots

Cold Fusions Fried Ice Cream

The Bistro

Neutral Ground

Chef Express Cafe

Nooga Bopcha

Mo Lemonade

Chef Chasty Seafood & More

Broken Heart Cheesecakes

Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese & More

Soul Que

Down Home Bakes

2 Moma Food Truck & Catering

Nonni’s Empanadas

Fully Involved Bistro

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC). The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.