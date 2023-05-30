Special Celebration at June’s First Food Truck Friday

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is celebrating the graduation of the inaugural cohort for the KIC Catalyst program at the June 2 Food Truck Friday.

These food entrepreneurs will join the array of food trucks to display and sell their goods on the first Friday in June, Food Truck Friday.

“This is a special Food Truck Friday because we are celebrating our inaugural cohort of the KIC Catalyst program. Each of these graduates had a dream for a food related business. They committed themselves to learning what was needed for success by signing up for the KIC Catalyst,” said Pat Rowe, KIC member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager. “I’m proud of all of our graduates. I hope Chattanooga turns out to support them on Friday, June 2.”

The businesses completing the KIC Catalyst program are:

Marvin Parks, Parks Chicken, LLC

Autumn Serodino, Autumn Rayn’s Kitchen

Matt Cone, Chattanooga Culture

Regina Jackson, Treats by Storm

Joseph Gonzalez, Broken Heart Cheesecakes

Scott Sawyer, Hottern Hale Hot Sauce

Kelsie Jones, Kelsie’s Sweet Addiction

Larry DiMauro, Chick-A-Dee Chicken Salad

Michael Westmoreland and Giselle Sentana, Pepper Blossom Sofrito

DeJuan Jordan, Co-CEO of LAUNCH pointed out a new business that will open for its first day at Food Truck Friday. “We’re so excited to also celebrate Victoria Cotton’s business Victoria’s Sweet Sensations. What makes Victoria special? She’s eight years old. While most eight year olds are content with a lemonade stand, Victoria wanted more and now has a food truck with her sweet sensations.”

Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU. “We are so proud to partner with TVFCU. They allow us to do events like Food Truck Friday that gives food entrepreneurs an immediate introduction to the public. It is invaluable exposure and great experience”, said Jordan.

Food Truck Friday is held the first and third Friday of each month at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. KIC is located at 5704 Marlin Road, adjacent to Eastgate Mall in the Brainerd community of Chattanooga.

Food Trucks for June 2, 2023 include (Subject to change):

Down Home Bakes

Wing Top Tots

The Bistro

Broken Heart Cheesecakes

Fud Vybez

Look Out 4 Sliders

Mo Lemonade

Dad's BBQ Philly Cheese and More

2Moma Food Truck and Catering LLc

Windy City Eatz

Kena’s Cajun Kitchen

Other Milk

Nooga Bopcha

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The organization has helped start over 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.