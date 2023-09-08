Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Experimental Batch 033: Triple Peat

Chattanooga Whiskey continues to push the boundaries of distilling with Experimental Batch 033, which involves three peated whiskeys, three peated malts, in three peated finishing casks.

This blend of pot distilled bourbon, column distilled bourbon and column distilled malt whiskey was made with three different peated malts from three different UK malthouses - each one bringing their own unique, rich, smoky malt character.

After primary aging in new charred oak, the whiskeys were finished in casks from three different Islay Scotch distilleries - each from the southernmost part of the Isle – near Kildalton. Together, the three whiskeys, three peated malts and three finishing casks merge into one, peat-forward blend, with a smoky complexity that is greater than the sum of its parts.

Mash Bills: Pot Distilled Bourbon (4-grain), Column Distilled Bourbon (4-grain),Column Distilled Malt (3-grain)

Grains: Yellow Corn, Peat Smoked Malted Barley (3 types), Honey Malted Barley,Naked Malted Oats, Malted Rye

Age: 4 years, 2 mos

Proof: 111 (55.5% ABV)

Finishing Cooperage: Islay Scotch Barrels (blend of 3 types), 250 liter

Finishing Time: 9-24 months

Batch Size: 8 barrels

Style: Blend of Straight Whiskeys finished in Islay Scotch Barrels

Tasting notes: Smoked apple, heather honey, caramel sauce & raisin scone, with a lingering, peaty finish.

Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Single Batch Series is a limited collection of single batch whiskeys and spirits born from their 100-gallon Experimental Distillery in downtown Chattanooga.

Each batch utilizes a multitude of grains, barrels, techniques, and unique ingredients to express uncompromised creativity and innovation within the craft by creating whiskeys and other spirits that are truly one-of-a-kind.

Experimental Batch 033: Triple Peat will be available exclusively at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Wednesday, September 13th. Limited quantities will also be available on Seelbachs.com in the coming weeks, please contact Support@seelbachs.com for more information.