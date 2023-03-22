We Try Wednesday: Buc-ee's Treats

by

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary Poole and Keely Arris try some fun items she picked up on a recent trip to Buc-ee’s (including a hidden surprise).

For those who have never been, Buc-ee's is much than just a convenience store and gas station. For many, it's a destination all by itself. The closest one to Chattanooga is about 45 minutes South on I-75 in Adairsville, Georgia. 

In addition to nearly 100 gas pumps (no kidding), they also have an extensive selection of food, snacks, candies, as well as a gift shop that sells an amazing selection of merchandise, especially beaver related things. Which actually makes sense, when you learn that the company was founded by  Arch "Beaver" Aplin III.

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

by

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 22, 2023

Thursday

March 23, 2023

Friday

March 24, 2023

Saturday

March 25, 2023

Sunday

March 26, 2023

Monday

March 27, 2023

Tuesday

March 28, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more