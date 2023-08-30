We Try Wednesday: Clio Greek Yogurt Bar

by

This week on We Try Wednesday, Gary and Keely taste-test a Clio Greek Yogurt Bar.

Think creamy Greek yogurt wrapped in an indulgent coating, combining the nutritional benefits of Greek Yogurt (8g+ of protein & billions of probiotics) with the convenience of the bar. A craveable treat without the guilt.

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/hxvLwmH6TEU

by

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

August 30, 2023

Thursday

August 31, 2023

Friday

September 1, 2023

Saturday

September 2, 2023

Sunday

September 3, 2023

Monday

September 4, 2023

Tuesday

September 5, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more