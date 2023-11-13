Chattanooga Gas Prices Continue To Drop, Falling Another 10 Cents In The Past Week

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.74/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga.

Prices in Chattanooga are 28.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 48.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

"As motorists turn their attention to Thanksgiving, they certainly can be thankful for the decline in gasoline prices, which has now reached eight straight weeks. GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week. Even in California, the nation's most expensive gasoline average will fall below $5 in the next 48 hours," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling not only due to the seasonal nature, as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder, but it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.55/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.29/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.54/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.35/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33/g today. The national average is down 24.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 13, 2022: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

November 13, 2021: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 13, 2020: $1.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 13, 2019: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

November 13, 2018: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

November 13, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

November 13, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 13, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

November 13, 2014: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

November 13, 2013: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.95/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.

Tennessee- $2.92/g, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.

Huntsville- $2.96/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.

GasBuddy will be releasing its Thanksgiving Travel Survey results and gas price forecast on Tuesday, November 13.

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.