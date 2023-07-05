Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Welcomes Return Of Mecum Auctions

Mecum Auctions, host of The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction®, will return to the Fourth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, sponsored by Millennium Bank, this October 13-14 with an estimated 600 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block at the Chattanooga Convention Center in Tennessee.

The return of Mecum Auctions to the Scenic City follows total sales of $21.2 million at Mecum Chattanooga 2022 and $18.7 million at the inaugural Mecum auction in Chattanooga in 2021. Top sales at Mecum Chattanooga 2022 were led by two 4-speed convertibles: a 1968 Shelby GT500KR (Lot S125.1) that achieved a $302,500 selling price and a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette (Lot S123) that sold for $220,000.

“We are proud and thrilled to have Mecum Auctions joining us again at the Fourth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival,” said Byron DeFoor, founder of the Festival. “We have always believed that Chattanooga is a perfect location for these popular auctions, and we’re pleased to be able to provide unique events to the Festival fans, which also benefit neuroscience research.”

“Mecum Auctions looks forward to joining the other events at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival in support of Byron DeFoor’s vision to further position Chattanooga as a destination among car enthusiasts and also to benefit the neuroscience research through CHI Memorial and the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation,” said Mecum Auctions CEO Dave Magers.

﻿Information on all events at the Fourth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, sponsored by Millennium Bank, may be found at www.chattanoogamotorcar.com. The Festival runs through, Sunday, October 15.

Consignment positions are limited to 600 entries, and those wishing to participate in this year’s Mecum Chattanooga auction are highly encouraged to submit a Request for Position form now to ensure auction placement and also to take advantage of pre-auction marketing opportunities.

﻿Mecum has reinvented its bidder registration process, making it easier than ever for collector car enthusiasts to bid on their dream car, both from home and at the auction. Options for in-person, telephone and internet bidding start at $100, offering bidders the opportunity to get in on the action in whichever way suits them best.

Mecum bidder ticket holders receive a three-day Festival ticket (October 13-15) to the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, sponsored by Millennium Bank.

For more information on Mecum Chattanooga 2023 and all other Mecum auctions, visit Mecum.com. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles to be offered.