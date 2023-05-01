HCSO Celebrates National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

May has been designated as National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and in recognition of this public safety effort, this office is focused on educating the public about the importance of safe driving habits and enforcement of applicable traffic laws.

Each year, law enforcement and public safety organizations all over the United States use the month of May to discuss the importance of motorcycle and vehicle safety, the importance of proper safety gear for motorcyclists, and “Looking Twice” for motorcycles.

According to the State of Tennessee, in 2022, there were a total of 2,928 motorcycle accidents across the state. Of those 2,928 crashes, 154 resulted in fatalities. Closer to home, according to 2022 traffic crash data for Hamilton County (including all the municipalities within), there were a total of 196 motorcycle crashes which ultimately ranked our county 11th in the state for motorcycle crashes. Of those 196 crashes, 4 resulted in fatalities. In the unincorporated areas of Hamilton County in 2022, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 motorcycle crashes and of those, 2 resulted in a fatality.

“As a former police motor officer, I understand the dangers and risks that can quickly affect both motorists and motorcyclists. All too often, we take for granted how fast an accident can occur. If we are all vigilant and respectful to other drivers when we are on the roadway, we can all do our part to keep all of our roadways safe,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.

Please join with us and help prevent motorcycle accidents. Remember to Look Twice and Save a Life!

Tips for Motorists

Because vehicle drivers control a much larger machine, it is imperative that they keep close watch for motorcyclists who may be riding nearby. Drivers may follow these tips to prevent a fatal crash with a motorcycle:

Though a motorcycle is a small vehicle, its operator still has the same rights of the road as any other motorist. Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

Always use a turn signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful: motorcycle signals are often non-canceling and the motorcyclist could have forgotten to turn it off. Always ensure that the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.

Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.

Always allow more follow distance — three to four seconds — when behind a motorcycle. This gives them more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Tips for Motorcyclists

At the same time, motorcyclists must take extra precautions to guard against drivers who may not see them. Motorcyclists may follow these tips to prevent a fatal crash with a vehicle: