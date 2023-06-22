Tickets To The 2023 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, Happening Oct. 13-15, Now On Sale

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, sponsored by Millennium Bank, is back for its fourth annual event in the Scenic City with even more fun events for car connoisseurs and families to enjoy.

Tickets to the festival, held the weekend of October 13-15, are now on sale, and registration for all events is open to all entrants.

Events during the Festival include fun for children and adults, such as games, simulators, automobilia, car club gatherings, specialty displays, celebrity guests, and a concert by The B-52s.

This year, the Festival welcomes Luftgekühlt’s celebration of Brian Redman; the J. Willard Marriott Club featuring curated Ferraris; a special NASCAR exhibition hosted by Ray Evernham; and a Saturday evening fundraiser in the streets of the West Village – "Unlock My Brain."

Chattanooga is known for its interactive attractions that include the Creative Discovery Museum, High Point Climbing, an IMAX movie theater, a variety of shopping options, and the award-winning Tennessee Aquarium. All activities are walkable from the main event and the host hotel, The Westin, making it perfect for families of every age to enjoy.

Event tickets may be purchased at showclix.com/event/chattanooga-motorcar-festival-2023.

Event tickets allow access to all the Festival events, including the Concours d’Elegance and the awards ceremony on Sunday, the Mecum Auctions on Friday and Saturday at the Convention Center, high-speed race-car exhibition runs at the Pace Grand Prix at The Bend, and other events in West Village and nearby locations.

Festival Ticket prices are:

Three-Day Festival Ticket – $120.00

Friday All-Day Festival Ticket – $89.00

Friday Festival Day Ticket – $44.00

Saturday Festival Ticket – $65.00

Sunday Festival Ticket – $65.00

Children under the age of 12 are allowed entry free of charge, if accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

A full weekend of events includes:

Targa Sixty Six high-speed race-car exhibition runs at the Pace Grand Prix at The Bend

Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga

Mecum Auctions

Concours d'Elegance

Luftgekühlt’s celebration of Brian Redman

Car Club gatherings

Saturday evening fundraiser, "Unlock My Brain" (separate/additional ticket required)

Friday night concert with The B52s

Torque Show with Justin Bell and Tommy Kendall

Panel discussions and other entertainment on the Main Stage throughout the weekend

J. Willard Marriott Club display of historic Ferraris

Gathering of the Greats – Porsche Edition

Family-friendly activities for all

Registration is open for these 2023 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, Sponsored by Millennium Bank, events: