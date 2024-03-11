Chattanooga Market Returns To The Southside With An April 27th & 28th Opening Weekend

One of Chattanooga’s most beloved farmers and artists market opens for its 24th season on April 27th and 28th, just as spring has begun. And, for the annual opening, the hours are extended to include both Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a weekend locals look forward to each year—a sign that warmer weather and fun events are just around the corner. The Chattanooga Market is a Sunday routine for many. It’s a day they gather for lunch, meet friends, shop for local farm fresh produce and enjoy live music.

Many locals come for a family outing after church, while some enjoy a day-date for all things “Sunday Funday.” Bringing out-of-town family and friends to the Chattanooga Market is a proud moment, too, showing off the cultural aspects of our city.

Every Sunday features a new theme or event, so there’s always a new reason to see what is going on at the Chattanooga Market. Early spring fan favorites include the Strawberry Festival (May 5th), Mother’s Day with Acura of Chattanooga (May 12th) and Street Food Festival (May 26th). The full calendar of events can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.

The Market is best known for its producer-only platform—where patrons can buy directly from farmers and artists and support them here, locally. Regular vendors are farms, food artisans, crafters, artists, woodworkers, horticulturists, jewelers and other artisans. The vendors have all been carefully vetted to ensure authenticity. This season will boast new local artists and a select number of new food trucks

Chattanooga Market Opening Weekend

Saturday, April 27th, 10am-5pm

Sunday, April 28th, 11am-4pm

First Horizon Pavilion

No Pets Please

Rain or Shine

For patrons wanting to connect with local Chattanooga Market vendors sooner, the Chattanooga River Market is open Spring Break weekends (March 9/10, 16/17, 23/24) and then Saturdays only, through October. The rambling Market takes place outside on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza with several dozen local vendors each week. Live music and food trucks are a weekly feature too.

Another weekly opportunity is at the Erlanger Market at the downtown Baroness location. Several vendors are set up each Wednesday, 10:30am-1:30pm, just beside the Starbuck’s location in the main building.