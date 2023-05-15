Local Development Group Acquires Valleybrook Golf & Country Club, Plans To "Reignite" Historic Course

Chattanooga-based commercial real estate development group Urban Story Ventures has acquired Valleybrook Golf and Country Club from Luken Holdings with the intention of reigniting the historic brand and redeveloping the property as a premier golf and social club.

The new ownership, including a small group of Chattanooga natives, has a vision for a new Valleybrook experience that pays tribute to the prestigious name and history while simultaneously appealing to the next generation of members.

Valleybrook Golf and Country Club is based in Hixson, Tennessee, just a short drive from Chattanooga’s city center. One of the first 18-hole residential golf course communities built in the country, Valleybrook quickly garnered prestige across the Southeast.

Valleybrook has hosted nine PGA Tour events, as well as nationwide tournaments. Members and guests of Valleybrook enjoy traditional amenities, including a practice green, driving range, pro shop, locker rooms, full-service restaurant, bar, and event space with catering.

While the club is currently semi-private, the new owners have plans to reimagine the membership program and re-evaluate course and club access as new and exciting modern amenities are unveiled. Details will be shared at valleybrookclub.com. General partner and co-owner Jimmy White, who serves as president of Urban Story Ventures, is leading the redevelopment project.

White is leaning on his experience on and off the course to execute the Valleybrook vision. Not only has he built a successful track record in golf course and commercial real estate development, he’s also a former professional golfer. His golf career was positively influenced by his early years at Valleybrook, where he spent thousands of hours developing his game.

After competing for the UT Knoxville men’s golf team, White went on to compete as a professional based in South Florida. Later, White began his real estate career working with top hedge funds focused on projects across the Southeast. Several of those included golf course redevelopments.

“Looking back on childhood memories, I’m reminded of the prestige Valleybrook held in the community,” said White. “It’s an exciting time for me, our team, and the Valleybrook members. While this transition may take time, it will ultimately lead to the Valleybrook Club experience that we can’t wait to share with future generations.”

While this is the first golf course developed by Urban Story Ventures, the company has over 10 years of experience in commercial real estate redevelopments that transform historic properties for their highest and best use. Properties like The Edney, King Street Station, and the Bend are all examples of local mixed-use redevelopments by White and Urban Story Ventures.