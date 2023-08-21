Tailgate In Style This Football Season With Scenic City Golf Carts

It’s football season and it’s time to tailgate in style with a customized golf cart from Scenic City Golf Carts.

“If you can imagine it, we can build it,” owner Chris Poe said.

And while the focus right now is football season, Scenic City Golf Carts can build a customized cart for any of your favorite sports team!

Chris said it doesn’t matter which team!

Recently Scenic City Golf Carts designed two new carts for Baylor University. Chris said they also did one for a University of Florida Gator fan.

“We did the Florida colors, blue and orange,” he said. “I had alligator skin seats put in it and the logo put on it. You name it, I can do it. And if you want something that looks like a car, we can make it happen.”

For this football season, he already has a customized University of Tennessee (UT) and University of Georgia (UGA) cart at his dealership, ready for sale.

“The seats are custom embroidered with team logo and color schemes,” Chris said. “When you are tailgating, you can drive from tailgate to tailgate and never have to worry about walking through the crowd,” Chris said.

What makes his golf carts the ultimate tailgating machine are the built-in coolers which can hold a variety of refreshing beverages. You can also rock things out by adding a sound bar and LED lights.

The sound system they typically install is a 600-watt Memphis Belle Audio system which can crank out some serious party music.

“It doesn’t drain the battery too much and as soon as you turn the key on, you can play your college theme or whatever kind of music you want,” Chris said.

Chris always welcomes his clients with a strong handshake and a comforting smile. And he is passionate about his company, his community, and his clients. After graduating from Eastridge High School in 1986, he served in the army for six years and lived in Indiana for ten years. During his time in Indiana and upon his return to Chattanooga Chris worked in the auto industry for two decades.

Getting into the Golf Cart industry came about in a sad way.

“About a year and a half ago I lost my son to Leukemia.” Chris said.

During this rough time, he rode his motorcycle, raising funds for his son’s treatment and the Leukemia Foundation.

“The owner of Royal came up to me in a gas station,” Chris said. “He started talking to me about my bike. I told him about my back story. He told me he was the owner of the company and worth 25 million dollars.”

Chris thought the guy was pulling his leg, “But long story short, he helped me get into the golf cart business which lets me spend more time with my family, give back to my community and also donate to the Leukemia Foundation in my son’s honor.”

That passion to honor his son is one reason Chris strives for excellence at his dealership, which is an exclusive Royal authorized electric vehicle showroom.

“We are the only franchise dealer in the state of Tennessee,” Chris said. “You name it, we can do it. If you imagine it, we can build it.”

Each lithium battery golf cart is powered by a 6.3-kilowatt motor and comes with a five-year warranty on the batteries and a three-year warranty on the cart. Scenic City Golf Carts offers a 12-month maintenance plan. They come to your house every month and do your monthly maintenance.

Scenic City Golf Carts offers free delivery in the local area and if your cart needs to be serviced at the dealership, they will pick up your cart and drop off a loaner.

The Golf carts are street ready and the team at Scenic City Golf Carts can assist you in getting the tags and paperwork you need for a low-speed vehicle (LSV) to drive your cart on the road.

Scenic City Golf Carts can service all makes and models. They can add lifts and do lithium battery swaps. If you are looking to upgrade your older golf cart, Chris can help.

“We’ll take yours in on trade,” he said. “We will even come and get them. I can even do blind appraisals and tell you what yours is worth before you even bring it in here.”

Scenic City Golf Carts offers several financing options to make your purchase as easy as possible. Tailgate like a rock start this season with a custom cart from Scenic City Golf Carts. For more information visit them online at: www.sceniccitycarts.com.