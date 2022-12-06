East Ridge Animal Services Waives Adoption Fees During The Month Of December

This month, East Ridge Animal Services is waiving their adoption fees in an effort to secure loving homes for all the animals currently in their care.

All adoptable pets are spayed and neutered and up to date on all vaccinations. Typically, adoption fees are $75 for dogs and puppies plus a $10 registration fee for East Ridge residents. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are $35. During the month of December, all of these fees have been waived.

The shelter is now at capacity with no room to spare. The ERAS staff is asking the public to help clear the shelter by taking advantage of this special offer and consider adopting a dog or cat – or both.

“Every animal from every walk of life deserves a good home,” said Jennifer Massengale, East Ridge Animal Control Officer. “Our hope is that people will open their hearts for the holidays and make an animal’s Christmas wish of a forever home come true this year.”

If you have been thinking about adding a “new member” to your family or considering a new four-legged companion, now would be a good time to adopt.

For more information and to view a few of the pets available for adoption, go to www.eastridgeanimalservices.org. The shelter is located at 1015 Yale Street and is open Monday thru Friday 10am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.