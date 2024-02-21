The Hamilton County Health Department announces the reopening of the Dental Clinic after a 3-month hiatus.

In addition, the Health Department would also like to welcome two new dentists to the dental team, Alaina Marinello, D.D.S. and Megan Harris, D.D.S. The dental clinic provides preventive, restorative, and emergency care to patients 4 to 20 years of age.

Dr. Marinello says, “Growing up in Chattanooga, I attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville as an undergrad and then continued my education at the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. It is an honor to be helping the community I grew up in live healthier lives with bright smiles. After all, you can't spell overall health without oral health.”

“I recently graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and was born and raised in Dayton, TN. I am thrilled to serve in the Chattanooga area, which is close to home and my heart. I’m looking forward to working with such an incredible team with a heart for providing quality dental care to the underserved residents of Hamilton County,” says Dr. Harris.

Dental Services are only offered at the Health Department’s 3rd Street location. Appointments can be made by calling 423-209-8100. Walk-ins are accepted, but patients with appointments are given priority. The Dental Clinic accepts patients without insurance or those with TennCare Children or CoverKids. Uninsured adults can also be seen for emergency dental care only.

To learn about the Health Department’s Dental Clinic and the services offered, visit Health.HamiltonTN.org.