Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-Of-Life Support Program

Welcome Home of Chattanooga is starting a new  support group for those who have received a terminal diagnosis or are facing death soon.

The  group is open to the public and can be attended on Wednesday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m. in-person  at 3131 Quiet Creek Trail or via Zoom.  

The program will create a safe space for people to talk about their feelings, hopes, and concerns in  a safe and welcoming environment. The group will be facilitated by Welcome Home of  Chattanooga’s Education Director, Judith Pedersen-Benn, who has experience working with  hospice and leading support groups. She says the new program will be unique to the Chattanooga  area.  

“The idea to form a support group started because a woman, who is likely facing the end of her life,  wanted to talk to someone about the process of death,” said Judith Pedersen-Benn. “What we  found is that there are a lot of support groups for people facing specific diseases like cancer, but  none for people who are facing a terminal illness or end-of-life.”  

The support program is an extension of Welcome Home’s education series, “Demystifying Death.”  The goal of “Demystifying Death” is to provide the community an opportunity to learn and talk  about death, dying, and grief to be more comfortable with a natural topic that has become taboo in  society.

The series includes monthly community events, an 8-week course in the Spring in  partnership with UTC’s Center for Professional Education, and a conference in the fall. More  information can be found at welcomehomeofchattanooga.org

Sponsors of the support program are BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust,  Chattanooga Times Free Press, Partners in Care, and Alleo Hospice of Chattanooga.

Those  interested in attending the group should RSVP with Judith Pedersen-Benn at  judith@welcomehomeofchattanooga.org

