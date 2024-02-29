A Roadmap For Our Future: Unveiling Of Key Findings From Plan Chattanooga

The comprehensive planning processes for the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County have achieved a major milestone with completion of the research and analysis phases.

A key finding is the demand expected for 46,000 new housing units in Chattanooga and Hamilton County during the next 20 years. The Plan Chattanooga process is being led by the City of Chattanooga Department of Planning/RPA and includes a team of transportation and land use consultants.

This is the first time the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County have undertaken a process for managing long term growth, identifying community needs, prioritization of capital projects and creating a program for implementation.

Chattanooga is only a 90 minute drive south from the Nashville suburbs and 90 minutes drive to the Atlanta suburbs. The Interstate 75 and 24 corridors and Chattanooga Airport provide gateways to the economy of the southern U.S. Therefore, it is critical that the local governments in the Chattanooga region work together to manage growth.

During the coming months, Plan Chattanooga will be coordinated with city departments and focus groups of community members to provide further understanding of transportation, community and land use issues. More public meetings and online virtual engagement opportunities are also expected. Plan Chattanooga when adopted will provide an effective guide for growth of the city including future operations, capital planning and implementation.

Dan Reuter, the RPA’s Executive Director, stated: “Starting in March, we'll be unveiling the findings of our analysis, including maps that envision the future of our city. City departments are working hard to meet community needs on all levels. Everyday growth occurs and new jobs are announced. This requires us to continuously advance our knowledge of infrastructure and service needs. We need to use the best planning models and data, and coordinate capital needs across city and county departments.”

.What We’ve Learned