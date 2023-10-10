Chattanooga Awarded $12.5 Million For ‘Freedom Homestead' To Help Homeless Veterans

Mayor Tim Kelly, on behalf of the City of Chattanooga, is thrilled to share a major investment that will contribute significantly to supporting a vulnerable population of our community: Veterans experiencing homelessness.

Frontline Response International, a faith-based non-profit organization based in Atlanta, will supply $12.5 million over three years to build a “Freedom Homestead” in Chattanooga, a 90-100 acre campus for veterans experiencing homelessness. The amount is expected to be maximized to $25 million over that period.

Frontline Response chose Chattanooga over Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; and Sacramento, California due to the city’s favorable economic factors, proximity to its headquarters, and level of support given to the organization by the veterans in the community along with the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County. The announcement was made at the 20th anniversary celebration of the non-profit which raised $3.1 million last Thursday evening in Atlanta.

“For more than a year, we have been having conversations and exploring options to best meet the needs of the Veterans experiencing homelessness across our area – and Frontline Response is going to help us do just that,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Frontline’s strategic strength is their expertise in being a service-gap provider, and their decision to choose Chattanooga for their first Freedom Homestead is a perfect fit for us. Their presence will be a powerful complement to the successful strategies we’ve implemented and an important force multiplier as we look to build upon the progress we’re making toward addressing homelessness in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.”

The “Freedom Homestead” community will provide housing consisting of about 100 245-square foot homes which will include living spaces with fully-functioned kitchens with a sink, stove, refrigerator, and storage; a bathroom with a full-size shower and toilet; floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light; and mechanical systems for HVAC, water, power, and waste. Homes will also be ADA compliant. The campus will also feature a chapel, hiking opportunities, a gym and recreation area, workforce training facilities, a veterans care clinic, a veteran transition care home, and housing for survivors of trafficking.

“We are thrilled that Chattanooga will be the home for a national pilot project to serve the needs of Veterans experiencing homelessness,” said Jeff Shaw, national expansion officer for Frontline. “Chattanooga has been engaged and welcoming to us over the last year and we’re looking forward to a partnership that will lead to an independent and sustainable future for those who’ve served our country. There’s a significant amount of work ahead and we’re looking forward to the opportunity in Chattanooga.”

Frontline Response International received $12.5 million of the initial financial commitment from Heart of a Lion Foundation and will work in conjunction with the Veterans Empowerment Organization, the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council, Warriors Set Free, and other partners who are stepping up to assist those who’ve been on the front line for our country. Now that the project has been awarded, site selection, planning, and construction will follow over the next three years.