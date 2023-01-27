Chattanooga Updates Brush, Bulk Trash, And Leaf Collection For City Residents

Starting January 28th, Chattanooga residents will no longer need to call 311 to schedule brush, bulk trash, and leaf collection services.

The city is optimizing their collection methods for yard waste and bulk trash starting the week of January 30th to ensure all areas receive collection.

They have divided the City into four service areas to ensure every street receives collection. Collection trucks will remain in each area for one week before rotating to the next area.

Residents should start preparing their yard waste and bulk trash by separating piles for removal now. All yard waste and bulk trash should be at the curb no later than Monday, January 30th, by 7:00 am for the start of the collection.

You can also view your service area by entering your address at https://bit.ly/3IZDvZ5. Additionally, signs will be posted at major intersections within that week's service area.

The city will begin picking up in the following areas and on the following dates:

Area 1: Lookout Valley, St Elmo, Alton Park, East Lake (Blue)

Jan. 30th, Feb. 27th, March 27th, Apr. 24th, May 22nd, June 19th, July 17th, Aug. 14th, Sep. 11th, Oct. 9th, Nov. 6th, Dec. 4th.

Area 2: North Chattanooga, Hixson (Green)

Feb. 6th, March 6th, April. 3rd, May 1st, May 29th, June 26th, July 24th, Aug. 21st, Sep. 18th, Oct. 16th, Nov. 13th, Dec. 11th.

Area 3: Brainerd, East Chattanooga, (Yellow)

Feb. 13th, March 13th, Apr. 10th, May 8th, June 5th, July 3rd, July 31st, Aug. 28th, Sep. 25th, Oct. 23rd, Nov. 20th, Dec. 18th.

Area 4: East Brainerd. Highway 58 (Orange)

Feb. 20th, March 20th, Apr. 17th, May 15th, June 12th, July 10th, Aug. 7th, Sep. 4th, Oct. 2nd, Oct. 30th, Nov.27th, Dec. 25th.

Piles should be positioned as close as possible to a public street in front of the residence without blocking the roadway, sidewalks, drainage ditches, or catch basins.

Wood waste may not be larger than eight feet in length, eighteen inches in diameter, or four ft. in height.

Bulk, brush, wood, and yard waste must be separated into their own piles and not be intermixed with other refuse.

To see a full list of guidelines, visit https://chattanooga.gov/public-works/city-wide-services/brush-collection.