City Announces New Round Of Affordable Housing Resource Fairs

The City of Chattanooga is excited to share two new dates for its Housing Resource Fair, a program designed to help connect Chattanoogans with information, resources, and support for buying, renting, or repairing a home.

The fairs feature various public and private partners, including financial institutions, eviction prevention support organizations, experts in navigating the housing voucher process, and other housing assistance resources.

The fairs will conclude with a panel session moderated by Chief Housing Officer Nicole Heyman’s team and featuring our nonprofit and private partners.

Speakers will address issues that affect access to affordable housing including financial wellbeing, what affordable housing really means, and how to access homeownership and rental resources among other topics.

Landlords who have vacant units in need of repair are also encouraged to attend to learn about the city’s rehab and repair programs, which provide financial resources to housing providers to help repair rental properties in exchange for affordable rental prices.

Thursday, September 7, 2023 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Panel Discussion 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Carver Community Center

600 N Orchard Knob Avenue

Council District 8: Marvene Noel

Monday, October 2, 2023 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Panel Discussion 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Chris Ramsey Community Center

1010 N Moore Road

Council District 5: Isiah Hester

Partners participating in the Affordable Housing Resource Fairs include: AIM Center, Cadence Bank, Chattanooga Community Housing Development Organization, Chattanooga Foundation, Chattanooga Housing Authority, Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, City of Chattanooga Equity and Community Engagement, City of Chattanooga Family Empowerment, City of Chattanooga Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, Consumer Credit Counseling, EPB, Eviction Prevention Initiative, Food Bank, GreenSpaces, Habitat for Humanity, Hamilton County Health Department, Keller Williams, Medicare Misty, Metropolitan Ministries, Nouveau Realty, Pinnacle Bank, Truist Bank.