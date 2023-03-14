City Partners With Local Labor Organizations To Host Trades Career Fair

The City of Chattanooga’s Office of Workforce Development, District 7 City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, and local labor organizations are hosting a labor and career fair at the Southside Community Center this Thursday, March 16, to connect residents with “earn while you learn” skill-building opportunities that lead to stable, living wage careers in the trades industry.

With more than 200 paid apprenticeship roles available, adult residents are invited to apply onsite for positions in trades from ironworking and plumbing to electrical and carpentry, with no prior experience required.

“This career fair will bring hope and economic mobility to hundreds of Chattanoogans, while also creating a new pipeline of critically needed talent in the trades industry,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “It’s a win-win, and we’ll be working with partners across the community to host many more like it in the months and years to come. This is how we can close the long-standing opportunity gaps in our city – together.”

Employment benefits include competitive wages, healthcare, and annuity, and scholarships are available for tools and tuition. Residents interested in applying should bring their state ID/driver’s license and social security card to see if they qualify. GEDs are preferred but not required.

“I’m thrilled to host this event at the Southside Community Center,” said Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, in whose district the center resides. “There’s so much untapped talent and potential in this community, and this is a perfect opportunity to help lift up residents by connecting them with stable, good-paying jobs that may otherwise have been out of reach. I’m grateful to all the partners who worked together to make it possible.”

Along with 10 local labor unions, the Tennessee American Job Center will also be onsite with their mobile career coach to provide resume assistance, interview coaching, and job-searching support.

“Chattanoogans are hungry for opportunity. That’s what’s been clear to me since coming into this role,” said Quentin Lawrence, Director of Workforce Strategy for the City of Chattanooga. “At the City, we’re committed to connecting Chattanoogans to opportunities that will help them succeed and thrive, whether or not they have a college degree. Paid apprenticeship programs and careers in the skilled trades are a huge part of that.”

What: Trades Industry Labor and Career Fair

Trades Industry Labor and Career Fair When: Thursday, March 16, 2023; 2 - 5 pm

Thursday, March 16, 2023; 2 - 5 pm Where: South Chattanooga Community Center, 1151 W 40th St, Chattanooga, TN 37409

South Chattanooga Community Center, 1151 W 40th St, Chattanooga, TN 37409 Who: The City of Chattanooga’s Office of Workforce Development and Department of Community Development, Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, the Tennessee American Job Center, and local labor unions

The City of Chattanooga’s Office of Workforce Development thanks all of the partners who came together to host the career fair, including: