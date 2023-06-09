City To Launch First-Time Home Buyer Grant & Loan Program At Housing Resource Fair

The City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise will launch a First-Time Home Buyer Grant and Loan Program at the city-hosted Affordable Housing Resource Fair on June 12 at the Glenwood Community Center.

The new program will offer 0% interest loans and small grants to help Chattanoogans earning at or below 100% area median income buy a home. City officials, CNE, and representatives from local service providers will host a panel discussion at the event on June 12 to explain the program and to start taking applications.

“One Chattanooga is about ensuring every Chattanoogan has the opportunity to reach their fullest potential — and this new program is another tool in our toolkit to help make homeownership accessible to residents at all levels of income,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “We are working hard to increase affordable housing opportunities across the city, and we want residents to know about the resources available to them right now, from down payment support and home repair assistance to options for reducing energy bills.”

Numerous service agencies and organizations will be available onsite during the event, offering residents in need a range of resources including eviction prevention support, first-time home buyer assistance, and help navigating the housing voucher process.

“Every Chattanoogan deserves access to a home they can afford, and while there are many programs in place across the city to help make that a reality, many residents either don’t know about them or have trouble navigating them on their own,” said Chattanooga Chief Housing Officer Nicole Heyman. “Over 100 residents attended our first Affordable Housing Resources Fair, and I’m hopeful this one will get the attention of even more folks. I’m incredibly grateful to all of our partners across the city who are working together to help make this happen and supporting our efforts to get the word out about the various resources and opportunities available to residents in need of affordable housing options.”

Landlords who have vacant units in need of repair are also encouraged to attend to learn about the city’s rehab and repair programs, which provide financial resources to housing providers to help repair rental properties in exchange for affordable rental prices.

Partners:

AIM Center

Chattanooga Community Housing Development Organization

Chattanooga Housing Authority

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise

City of Chattanooga Neighborhood Services

Consumer Credit Counseling

EPB

Eviction Prevention Initiative

Food Bank

GreenSpaces

Habitat for Humanity

Hamilton County Health Department

Metropolitan Ministries

Pinnacle

Truist

United Way

Income Eligibility for Loans and Grants

Households earning less than 80% AMI will be eligible for a one-time grant up to $10,000 in closing cost assistance and a loan of up to $50,000. The loan is due and payable in full at the time of resale or cash out refinance.

Households earning between 80% and 100% AMI will be eligible for a one-time grant up to $10,000 in closing cost assistance and a 0% interest loan of up to $40,000. The loan is due and payable in full at the time of resale or cash out refinance.

Additional Requirements: All purchasers will contribute a minimum of $500 towards the purchase of the home, use the home as a primary residence for the duration of the loan period and attend homebuyer education classes.

Purchase Property Criteria